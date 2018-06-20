Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini

This Chicken Tetrazzini is a healthy way to satisfy your creamy pasta craving. At only 249 calories and 7 SmartPoints per serving, this will become a weekly staple in your dinner rotation. Plus you’re getting nearly 20 grams of protein! The creamy, savory sauce binds the chicken, pasta and veggies together like you wouldn’t believe. Is your mouth watering yet?
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
1 (13.25-ounce) box whole-wheat spaghetti, dry
1 pound boneless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 stalks celery, diced
1 onion, diced
1 (8-ounce) container white button mushrooms
2 tablespoons whole-wheat white flour
¼ cup dry white wine
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1½ cups skim milk
4 ounces ⅓-less fat cream cheese
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 (12-ounce) bag frozen peas
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165ºF.
Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter. When the butter is melted, add the celery, onions and mushrooms.
Cook until the vegetables are soft and the mushrooms have cooked down, about 10-12 minutes.
Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute; the mixture will be very thick at this point.
Add the wine to the skillet and cook for 1 minute. If using a gas burner, remove the skillet from the heat before adding the wine, then place it back on the burner.
Whisk in the chicken broth and milk, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 8-10 minutes until it thickens.
Stir in the cream cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder until smooth and incorporated.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package directions for al dente.
Add the cooked spaghetti, chicken and frozen peas to the skillet with the sauce. Gently toss with tongs to combine.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish and cover with cheese.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, until cheese melts and sauce is bubbly.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 249
Calories from fat: 62
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 38mg
Sodium: 290mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 19g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.