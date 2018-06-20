Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini

This Chicken Tetrazzini is a healthy way to satisfy your creamy pasta craving. At only 249 calories and 7 SmartPoints per serving, this will become a weekly staple in your dinner rotation. Plus you’re getting nearly 20 grams of protein! The creamy, savory sauce binds the chicken, pasta and veggies together like you wouldn’t believe. Is your mouth watering yet?

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.

When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165ºF.

Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter. When the butter is melted, add the celery, onions and mushrooms.

Cook until the vegetables are soft and the mushrooms have cooked down, about 10-12 minutes.

Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute; the mixture will be very thick at this point.

Add the wine to the skillet and cook for 1 minute. If using a gas burner, remove the skillet from the heat before adding the wine, then place it back on the burner.

Whisk in the chicken broth and milk, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 8-10 minutes until it thickens.

Stir in the cream cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder until smooth and incorporated.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package directions for al dente.

Add the cooked spaghetti, chicken and frozen peas to the skillet with the sauce. Gently toss with tongs to combine.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish and cover with cheese.