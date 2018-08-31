Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Meatloaf Muffins

These Chicken Parm Meatloaf Muffins look and sound impressive, but they’re actually super simple to make! They’re tasty, kid-friendly and serve as great appetizers or even main courses. And at 212 calories for two meatloaf muffins, you won’t feel so bad having seconds!
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 meatloaf muffins
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground chicken breasts
1 egg
½ cup Italian style bread crumbs
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 red bell pepper, diced
½ onion, diced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¾ cup reduced-fat grated parmesan cheese
¾ cup marinara sauce
¾ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, with clean hands combine the chicken, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, red bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, and grated Parmesan cheese.
Evenly spoon about ¼ cup of the meatloaf mixture into each muffin tin.
Spoon 1 tablespoon of the marinara sauce on each meatloaf muffin and bake uncovered for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is done.
Remove from the oven, top each meatloaf muffin with 1 tablespoon of mozzarella cheese and bake for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Allow the meatloaf muffins to cool for 5 minutes in the muffin tins before carefully removing them.
Garnish with the fresh basil, and serve 2 per person.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 meatloaf muffins)
Calories: 212
Calories from fat: 68
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 88mg
Sodium: 627mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.