Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Meatloaf Muffins

These Chicken Parm Meatloaf Muffins look and sound impressive, but they’re actually super simple to make! They’re tasty, kid-friendly and serve as great appetizers or even main courses. And at 212 calories for two meatloaf muffins, you won’t feel so bad having seconds!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 meatloaf muffins

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, with clean hands combine the chicken, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, red bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, and grated Parmesan cheese.

Evenly spoon about ¼ cup of the meatloaf mixture into each muffin tin.

Spoon 1 tablespoon of the marinara sauce on each meatloaf muffin and bake uncovered for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is done.

Remove from the oven, top each meatloaf muffin with 1 tablespoon of mozzarella cheese and bake for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Allow the meatloaf muffins to cool for 5 minutes in the muffin tins before carefully removing them.