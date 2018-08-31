Lifestyle

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Meatloaf Muffins

These Chicken Parm Meatloaf Muffins look and sound impressive, but they’re actually super simple […]

By

chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-14

These Chicken Parm Meatloaf Muffins look and sound impressive, but they’re actually super simple to make! They’re tasty, kid-friendly and serve as great appetizers or even main courses. And at 212 calories for two meatloaf muffins, you won’t feel so bad having seconds!

chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-1
chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-4
chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-11
chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-13
chicken-parm-meatloaf-muffins_RESIZED-20
Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Meatloaf Muffins

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 meatloaf muffins

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground chicken breasts

  • 1 egg

  • ½ cup Italian style bread crumbs

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • ½ onion, diced

  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

  • ¾ cup reduced-fat grated parmesan cheese

  • ¾ cup marinara sauce

  • ¾ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

  2. In a large mixing bowl, with clean hands combine the chicken, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, red bell pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, and grated Parmesan cheese.

  3. Evenly spoon about ¼ cup of the meatloaf mixture into each muffin tin.

  4. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the marinara sauce on each meatloaf muffin and bake uncovered for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is done.

  5. Remove from the oven, top each meatloaf muffin with 1 tablespoon of mozzarella cheese and bake for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

  6. Allow the meatloaf muffins to cool for 5 minutes in the muffin tins before carefully removing them.

  7. Garnish with the fresh basil, and serve 2 per person.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 meatloaf muffins)
Calories: 212
Calories from fat: 68
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 88mg
Sodium: 627mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts