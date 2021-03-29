Chinese takeout may be a preferred weekly meal for your family, but this lightened-up version of chicken fried rice could easily replace that high-calorie, -fat and -sodium to-go order. This is also the perfect way to sneak veggies onto your little ones’ plates. They’ll never notice they’re eating peas, carrots and onions mixed in with that yummy chicken and rice!

(Photo: SkinnyMom / PopCulture.com) (Photo: SkinnyMom / PopCulture.com) (Photo: SkinnyMom / PopCulture.com) Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest! (Photo: SkinnyMom / PopCulture.com)

Recipe: Chicken Fried Rice

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1 cup

Ingredients

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice® brown rice

1 small onion, diced

2 cups frozen peas and carrots mix

6 green onions, thinly sliced

2 eggs

¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons oyster sauce

Instructions

In a wok or a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and stir constantly using a wooden spoon or spatula for 1 minute or until fragrant. Increase the heat to high and add the chicken. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning and moving the chicken constantly while cooking. Scrape the chicken and garlic onto a plate and set aside. Microwave the rice according to package directions. Set aside. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of sesame oil to the pan. Once hot, add the onion, peas and carrots, and half of the green onions and stir-fry, constantly moving the mixture until the onions and carrots soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Push the vegetables to the outer edges of the wok or skillet to open up the center. Crack the eggs into the pan and scramble. When the eggs are cooked through, combine with the vegetables. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the reserved chicken, cooked brown rice, soy sauce, and oyster sauce to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Serve garnished with the remaining green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping 1 cup)

Calories: 290

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.