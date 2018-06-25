Quesadillas may be a kid favorite, but this quesadilla recipe is perfect for when Mom simply cannot eat anymore plain chicken and cheese combos. Using a low-carb, high-fiber, whole-wheat tortilla can greatly up the nutrition value — you’ll get 36 grams of protein, 13 grams of fiber and only 192 calories for half a quesadilla!

Our quesadilla is pictured with optional guacamole, light sour cream, and/or pico de gallo. Need a skinny and quick guac recipe? Click here.

Recipe: Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Prep time: 10 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ quesadilla (3 wedges)

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast; cut into ½-inch strips

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp salt

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese

8 low-carb, high-fiber, whole-wheat tortillas, large size

*Optional:

guacamole

light sour cream

pico de gallo

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

In a gallon size resealable bag, combine the chicken, cumin, garlic powder, lime juice, oil, and salt. Seal the bag and shake it up to combine all of the ingredients. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. To prepare the quesadillas: Preheat the oven to 350°F and lay out 2 baking sheets. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and cook, stirring frequently until the vegetables are tender crisp about 10-12 minutes. Remove the vegetables and reserve on a plate. To the same skillet, remove the chicken from the bag and discard any remaining marinade. Cook the chicken for 4-6 minutes, stirring frequently until cooked through. To assemble: Lay 4 tortillas out and layer 2 tablespoons of cheese, ½ cup vegetables, ½ cup chicken, and 2 more tablespoons of cheese on top. Place the remaining 4 tortillas on top of these. Transfer the quesadillas to the baking sheets (2 on each baking sheet) and lightly spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 8-10 minutes until thoroughly heated and the cheese is melted. To serve, cut each quesadilla in half, and then each of the halves into 3 wedges.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ quesadilla (3 wedges))

Calories: 192

Calories from fat: 67

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 39mg

Sodium: 633mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 13g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 36g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.