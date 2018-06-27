This tasty, skinny treat is almost TOO easy. The kids will love it for an after-school or—dinner treat and you’ll feel good knowing it’s not full of sugar.
Recipe: Cherry Limeade Cream Slush
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
3 cups water
4 packets sugar-free cherry limeade drink mix
1 lime, juice of lime + 1 tsp lime zest
3 cups ice
2 cups frozen cherries
1 cup frozen vanilla yogurt
Instructions
Add water, drink mix, juice from lime and lime zest, in blender. Cover and blend thoroughly mixed. Add ice, cherries and frozen yogurt. Cover and blend until mixture is combined and ice is crushed.
Pour into four glasses. Garnish with cherries and limes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 113
Calories from fat: 3
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 93mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 16g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 3
3.1