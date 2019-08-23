Recipe: Cheesy Twice-Baked Potato & Broccoli Casserole

Everyone loves twice-baked potatoes, but there is just something about a casserole that rings of coziness and comfort. This recipe, with only 312 calories per serving, is a simple way to satisfy your twice-baked lovers with an easy dish for everyone to share! Plus, broccoli and cheddar? Was there ever a more savory combination?

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1½ hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

6 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup light sour cream

½ cup skim milk

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

2 (10.8-ounce) bags frozen broccoli florets

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash the potatoes and dry them on a paper towel, then poke several holes in them with a fork. Wrap each potato in foil, and place them on a baking sheet in the oven for 40-60 minutes, or until fork-tender. Lower the oven to 350°F and spray a 13×9-inch casserole with nonstick cooking spray, then set aside. When the potatoes are cool enough to touch, peel the skins off and discard the skins. Add the potato flesh to a large mixing bowl with the sour cream, milk, black pepper, salt, garlic powder and onion powder. Mash with a potato masher to a smooth consistency, or beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Cook the frozen broccoli according to package directions. Spread the mashed potatoes evenly in the prepared casserole dish. Top the mashed potatoes with ½ cup of both cheeses, and half of the green onions. Place the frozen broccoli on top of the cheese and green onion layer, then top the broccoli with the remaining ½ cup of both cheeses and the remaining green onions. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 312

Calories from fat: 99

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 38mg

Sodium: 309mg

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 11

3.1