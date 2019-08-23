Recipe: Cheesy Twice-Baked Potato & Broccoli Casserole

Everyone loves twice-baked potatoes, but there is just something about a casserole that rings of coziness and comfort. This recipe, with only 312 calories per serving, is a simple way to satisfy your twice-baked lovers with an easy dish for everyone to share! Plus, broccoli and cheddar? Was there ever a more savory combination?
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1½ hours
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
6 medium Yukon Gold potatoes
1 cup light sour cream
½ cup skim milk
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
2 (10.8-ounce) bags frozen broccoli florets
1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
4 green onions, thinly sliced
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash the potatoes and dry them on a paper towel, then poke several holes in them with a fork.
Wrap each potato in foil, and place them on a baking sheet in the oven for 40-60 minutes, or until fork-tender.
Lower the oven to 350°F and spray a 13×9-inch casserole with nonstick cooking spray, then set aside.
When the potatoes are cool enough to touch, peel the skins off and discard the skins.
Add the potato flesh to a large mixing bowl with the sour cream, milk, black pepper, salt, garlic powder and onion powder.
Mash with a potato masher to a smooth consistency, or beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
Cook the frozen broccoli according to package directions.
Spread the mashed potatoes evenly in the prepared casserole dish. Top the mashed potatoes with ½ cup of both cheeses, and half of the green onions.
Place the frozen broccoli on top of the cheese and green onion layer, then top the broccoli with the remaining ½ cup of both cheeses and the remaining green onions.
Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, 15-20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 312
Calories from fat: 99
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 38mg
Sodium: 309mg
Carbohydrates: 35g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 14g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 11
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .