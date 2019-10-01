This fun twist on a classic lasagna dish does the perfect job of portion control. Each lasagna roll is one serving, so you won’t accidentally over indulge! Plus, it’s an easy recipe to get the kids involved in making.

Recipe: Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 lasagna roll, ½ cup of sauce, and 1 tablespoon Mozzarella cheese

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat an 11×7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the lasagna to al dente according to package directions. Drain the lasagna noodles and lay them out on a sheet of wax paper. Cover them with slightly damp paper towels until it is time to assemble the rolls.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, onions, and garlic and cook until the onions and mushrooms have softened, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Set the mushroom mixture aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, basil, and oregano. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, salt, and pepper. Add the spinach and stir to evenly coat the spinach.

Spoon half of the pasta sauce into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Spread ⅓ cup of the cheese mixture and 1 tablespoon of the mushroom mixture onto each lasagna noodle. Carefully roll the covered lasagna noodles up and place them seam side down in the baking dish.

Pour the remaining sauce over the rolled lasagna noodles. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon mozzarella over each roll.