This fun twist on a classic lasagna dish does the perfect job of portion control. Each lasagna roll is one serving, so you won’t accidentally over indulge! Plus, it’s an easy recipe to get the kids involved in making.
Recipe: Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 lasagna roll, ½ cup of sauce, and 1 tablespoon Mozzarella cheese
Ingredients
- 8 whole wheat lasagna noodles
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 (8-ounce) container baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, sliced
- ½ small onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 (23.25-ounce) jar Prego Light Smart Traditional pasta sauce
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- ½ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat an 11×7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the lasagna to al dente according to package directions. Drain the lasagna noodles and lay them out on a sheet of wax paper. Cover them with slightly damp paper towels until it is time to assemble the rolls.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, onions, and garlic and cook until the onions and mushrooms have softened, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Set the mushroom mixture aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, basil, and oregano. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, salt, and pepper. Add the spinach and stir to evenly coat the spinach.
Spoon half of the pasta sauce into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Spread ⅓ cup of the cheese mixture and 1 tablespoon of the mushroom mixture onto each lasagna noodle. Carefully roll the covered lasagna noodles up and place them seam side down in the baking dish.
Pour the remaining sauce over the rolled lasagna noodles. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon mozzarella over each roll.
Lightly cover the baking dish with aluminum foil (to keep the lasagna moist and cheese from browning) and bake until the cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 lasagna roll, ½ cup of sauce, and 1 tablespoon Mozzarella cheese):
Calories: 280
Fat: 9g
Carbohydrates: 35g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.