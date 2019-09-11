Looking for a nutritious dinner that won’t scare away the kids and hubby? Try out this new, drool-worthy dish that is sure to satisfy everyone at the dinner table! This recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, with just enough of a punch to kick your taste buds into gear. The gooey cheese and garlic perfectly compliment the sweetness of the brown sugar for a meal that looks absolutely mouthwatering and tastes even better! Your family won’t even realize that their new favorite dinner is packed full of healthy fats and protein. Try serving this dish with our Skinny Country Green Beans or Mashed Cauliflower.

Pro tip: You can still enjoy your favorite pork recipes by making a few skinny swaps. For this one we used reduced-fat cheese and baked it with just a little butter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Cheesy Garlic Pork Chops

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 pork chop

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless pork chops

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

½ cup reduced-fat Colby Jack shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Season both sides of the pork chops with the salt and pepper, then rub each pork chop evenly with the brown sugar and garlic. Sprinkle the paprika over each pork chop, then pour the melted butter evenly over all of them. Bake until nearly done, 6-8 minutes. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over each pork chop and bake until the cheese is melted and the pork is done, an additional 3-4 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 pork chop)

Calories: 261

Calories from fat: 131

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 68mg

Sodium: 441mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.