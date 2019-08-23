Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza

Pizza night is just one of those family traditions that can’t be disbanded, even if you are trying to cut down on the calories. Luckily, our recipe offers a great alternative that does away with all of the grease and unhealthy fats!

Don’t worry though, this isn’t one of those “pizza” recipes that tastes more like tree bark than the pizza flavor we all know and love. This recipe still maintains that cheesy, gooey taste that we crave so much! The BBQ sauce gives the pizza a wonderful tangy flavor, and the veggies contribute a fresh and nutritious topping to compliment the high-protein benefits of the chicken.

In no time at all, this pizza is sure to become a new family favorite, and your little ones will be getting lean protein and nutrient-dense veggies in a flavor-packed meal. What can be better than that?! Oh, we know. This delicious meal is sure to be the easiest recipe you make all week!

15 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of pizza

Ingredients

12-inch Boboli 100% Whole Wheat Thin Pizza Crust

1 cup skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken, shredded

½ cup + 2 tablespoons Stubb’s Original All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce

½ medium red onion, cut into rings

½ orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup reduced-fat Sharp Cheddar shredded cheese

½ cup reduced-fat Mozzarella shredded cheese

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine shredded chicken and ¼ cup BBQ sauce. Make sure chicken is thinly coated. Spread ¼ cup BBQ sauce over Boboli® Crust. Add chicken pieces evenly over the entire crust. Mix the two cheeses together and evenly sprinkle on top of the chicken. Top cheese layer with red onion and orange bell pepper slices. Use a squirt bottle or a spoon to drizzle 2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce back and fourth over the pizza. Then sprinkle black pepper on top. Bake at 420ºF for 10-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese has melted. Remove from oven and top with fresh cilantro. Slice and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (¼ of pizza):

Calories: 362

Fat: 11g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 6g

Protein: 25g

Sugars: 10g

Sodium: 896mg

WWP+: 10

