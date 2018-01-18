Indulge your sweet tooth for only 17 calories per strawberry! These pretty little desserts are so cute, so sweet and so romantic for a unique Valentine’s Day treat! This recipe can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator. It’s perfect for a make-ahead Valentine’s Party snack or just a treat that can be waiting for you in the fridge when cravings strike! For another skinny Valentine’s treat, try these Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes.
Recipe: Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
Prep time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 stuffed strawberries
Ingredients
- 12 fresh strawberries
- ⅛ tsp of vanilla extract
- 4 Tbsp of fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 3 tsp Stevia (or any zero calorie sweetener)
- 1 low-fat graham cracker crushed into crumbs
Instructions
- Cut the tops off the strawberries and with a sharp knife cut an X – do not cut through the strawberry. Gently remove a little strawberry from the center.
- In a small bowl mix – cream cheese, Stevia and vanilla.
- Place mixture into a pastry bag or a plastic bag with the tip cut off and pipe in the filling.
- Roll top of strawberries in graham cracker crumbs.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (2 stuffed strawberries):
Calories: 34
Fat: 0g
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 0g
Net Carbs: 8g
Protein: 1g
Sugars: 2g
Sodium: 22mg
SmartPoints: 1