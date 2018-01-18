Lifestyle

Recipe: Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

Indulge your sweet tooth for only 17 calories per strawberry! These pretty little desserts are so cute, so sweet and so romantic for a unique Valentine’s Day treat! This recipe can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator. It’s perfect for a make-ahead Valentine’s Party snack or just a treat that can be waiting for you in the fridge when cravings strike! For another skinny Valentine’s treat, try these Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes.

Recipe: Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

Prep time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 stuffed strawberries

Ingredients

  • 12 fresh strawberries
  • ⅛ tsp of vanilla extract
  • 4 Tbsp of fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 3 tsp Stevia (or any zero calorie sweetener)
  • 1 low-fat graham cracker crushed into crumbs

Instructions

  1. Cut the tops off the strawberries and with a sharp knife cut an X – do not cut through the strawberry. Gently remove a little strawberry from the center.
  2. In a small bowl mix – cream cheese, Stevia and vanilla.
  3. Place mixture into a pastry bag or a plastic bag with the tip cut off and pipe in the filling.
  4. Roll top of strawberries in graham cracker crumbs.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 stuffed strawberries):

Calories: 34

Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 0g

Net Carbs: 8g

Protein: 1g

Sugars: 2g

Sodium: 22mg

SmartPoints: 1

