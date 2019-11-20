Get all the good flavor of pizza without the fat and calories! This low-calorie, low-fat recipes uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Serve it on game day or as a fun after-school snack for the kids!

Here’s how to rice your cauliflower:

Pro tip: For the fastest, easiest and safest way to grate the cauliflower, use a food processor. If you only have a cheese grater, that works too, but be careful of your fingers!

Recipe: Cauliflower Pizza Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 6 with 2 heaping tablespoons of marinara sauce

Ingredients

2 cups riced cauliflower

2 egg whites, beaten

¼ cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

90 turkey pepperoni minis

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and spray a 24-count mini muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. (If you have two muffin tins, bake all 30 pizza bites at the same time. Otherwise, it’s OK to bake the remaining 6 bites after the first batch.) In a large mixing bowl, mix together the riced cauliflower, egg whites, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and Parmesan cheese until incorporated. Spoon the cauliflower mixture into each mini muffin and press down gently with the back of a spoon. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until golden. Allow to cool on a wire cooling rack for 5-10 minutes before removing them from the muffin tin. To make the sauce: In a small sauce pan over medium-low heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together until heated through. Serve 6 cauliflower bites with 2 heaping tablespoons of the marinara dipping sauce and 3 mini turkey pepperonis.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 with 2 heaping tablespoons of marinara sauce)

Calories: 129

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 21mg

Sodium: 446mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 11g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.