We all know how important protein can be, especially in the morning before your busy day gets started. Protein fills you up and builds strong muscles. These Cauliflower ‘Hashbrown’ Egg Cups skip the extra carbs by eliminating hash browns and replacing it with the superfood veggie, cauliflower. Don’t like cauliflower? No worries! You can’t taste it at all!

Healthy, delicious tasting and EASY to make. Make a batch over the weekend and you’ve got healthy breakfast prepped for the week ahead.

Recipe: Cauliflower ‘Hashbrown’ Egg Cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-28 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 egg cups

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower (1 lb 5 oz)

½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons grated onion

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

13 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and generously coat a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. Remove the outer leaves and tough part of the stem from the cauliflower. Break up the head into smaller pieces, and pulse in a food processor for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cauliflower resembles rice. Do this in 2 batches to not overcrowd the food processor bowl. Transfer the cauliflower rice to a large mixing bowl and add the cheese, grated onion, parsley, 1 egg, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Use a rubber spatula to mix it all together, until the cauliflower sticks together like a dough. Scoop a slightly heaping ¼ cup of the cauliflower mixture into each muffin tin, and use a spoon to press it up against the walls, making a cup. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and crack 1 egg into each cooked cauliflower cup, being careful to not let them spill over. Carefully place the muffin tin back into the oven, and bake for an additional 10-12 minutes, depending on how hard cooked you want the egg. Remove from the oven and let rest on a cooling rack for 5 minutes before gently sliding out the cups with a butter knife or a small straight spatula.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 egg cups)

Calories: 188

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 386mg

Sodium: 426mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 5