Remember the days you could practically consume Alfredo by the spoonful without feeling the consequences? If those days are long gone, you’ll be delighted by this skinny “Alfredo” recipe. You won’t believe this sauce is made from cauliflower — creamy, smooth and full of flavor. Regular, store-bought Alfredo has 160 calories and 14 grams of fat per half cup! This recipe has only 100 calories and six grams of fat.

Recipe: Cauliflower “Alfredo” Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

½ head cauliflower, cut in florets

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1¼ cups skim milk

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and cook the cauliflower for 6-8 minutes until fork-tender. While the cauliflower is cooking, heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the butter, shallots, and garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant and the shallots are very soft, for about 6 minutes. Drain the cauliflower and transfer to a blender with the garlic/shallot mixture, milk, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: ½ cup

Calories: 100

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Cholesterol: 18mg

Sodium: 415mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 4

