Recipe: Caribbean Jerk Salmon
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 16-18 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 salmon fillet
Ingredients
- 1 cup high-fiber cereal
- 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning
- 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets (with or without skin)
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat it with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a food processor or a plastic bag, crush the cereal to a crumb texture. Add the jerk seasoning and pulse the processor again, or shake the bag. Pour the cereal crumbs onto a plate.
- Season the salmon with the salt and pepper, then dredge the salmon in the cereal crumbs and shake off the excess. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and cook for 16-18 minutes.
- If the salmon was skin-on, simply wedge a straight spatula in between the skin and the flesh to loosen the salmon from the skin, and the skin will detach easily, staying on the baking sheet.
- Serve with optional rice or quinoa as a side.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 salmon fillet)
Calories: 174
Calories from fat: 49
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 52mg
Sodium: 423mg
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.