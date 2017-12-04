

If you’re having guests over, this is the perfect dinner to serve up — especially if you’ll be eating out on the patio! This dish has an amazing Caribbean flair that will have your guests thinking you spent hours in the kitchen, when in reality it only takes about 30 minutes!

Recipe: Caribbean Jerk Chicken with Mango Salsa

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 4-ounce chicken breast and ¼ cup prepared salsa

Ingredients

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 Roma tomato, diced

½ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

2 teaspoons lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

To make the salsa: In a medium bowl, stir together the mango, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice, and salt to combine. Refrigerate until ready to serve. To make the jerk chicken: Place the chicken breasts and jerk seasoning in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake a few times to evenly coat the chicken. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until done, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Serve the chicken warm topped with the mango salsa.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4-ounce chicken breast and ¼ cup prepared salsa)

Calories: 210

Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.