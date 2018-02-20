Your family will be impressed this weekend when you whip up a batch of Caramel Apple Cinnamon Crepes! Truth be told, it’s actually a lot easier than it sounds. And at a mere 143 calories per crepe, we’d say they’re worth digging into. Try topping them with our Skinny 4-Minute Caramel Sauce — you won’t be disappointed.

Pro tip: Don’t over-mix the crepe batter ingredients, or else the batter will develop too much gluten, producing air bubbles and a too-tough texture.

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cinnamon Crepes

Prep time: 10 minutes + 1 hour refrigeration

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 crepe

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup water

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup whole-wheat white flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon allspice

2 large sweet apples, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ nutmeg

⅛ allspice

Instructions

Mix the apples and spices together, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Place all of the crepe batter ingredients together in a blender and blend on high for 10-12 seconds. Push down the sides if needed, and blend again for 1-2 seconds. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour, to 24 hours maximum. When ready to cook, heat a medium skillet over medium-low heat and cook the apples with their juices for 6-8 minutes, or until soft. Set aside until ready to fill the crepes. To make the crepes: Heat a small (8-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lightly butter the skillet. Scoop the batter using a ¼ measuring cup. Turn the pan until the batter coats the entire surface. Allow the batter to set and for the edges to dry up slightly and curl. Gently loosen the edges with the tip of a rubber spatula, then flip the crepe and cook for 10 seconds on the opposite side. Slide the crepe out onto a plate, and fill with the apple mixture in the center. Fold the two edges inward on themselves. Drizzle ½ tablespoon of caramel sauce over each crepe.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 crepe):

Calories: 143

Calories from fat: 48

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 52mg

Sodium: 38mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

