Recipe: Cantaloupe Cooler Juice

This delicious Cantaloupe Cooler Juice is the perfect nutritious and refreshing drink! Grab half a cantaloupe, a Granny Smith Apple, a Fuji Apple, a cucumber, an orange and a few more small ingredients and get to juicing! Each glass contains only 130 calories.

Pro tip: If the cucumber is fresh or organic, you don’t have to peel it! However, if the outer skin is waxy, you’ll definitely want to peel it before juicing.

Prep time:

5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: about 8-ounces

Ingredients

  • ½ cantaloupe, with seeds
  • ½ bunch parsley
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple
  • 1 small Fuji or Gala apple
  • 12 mint leaves
  • 1 small cucumber, peeled
  • 1 orange, peeled

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients into the juicer. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 8 fluid ounces)

Calories: 130

Calories from fat: 5

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 21mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 24g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .
