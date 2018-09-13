Recipe: Cantaloupe Cooler Juice

This delicious Cantaloupe Cooler Juice is the perfect nutritious and refreshing drink! Grab half a cantaloupe, a Granny Smith Apple, a Fuji Apple, a cucumber, an orange and a few more small ingredients and get to juicing! Each glass contains only 130 calories.
Pro tip: If the cucumber is fresh or organic, you don’t have to peel it! However, if the outer skin is waxy, you’ll definitely want to peel it before juicing.
Recipe: Cantaloupe Cooler JuicePrep time:
5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: about 8-ounces
Ingredients
- ½ cantaloupe, with seeds
- ½ bunch parsley
- 1 small Granny Smith apple
- 1 small Fuji or Gala apple
- 12 mint leaves
- 1 small cucumber, peeled
- 1 orange, peeled
Instructions
- Add all ingredients into the juicer. Serve over ice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (about 8 fluid ounces)
Calories: 130
Calories from fat: 5
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 21mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 24g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .