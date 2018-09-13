This delicious Cantaloupe Cooler Juice is the perfect nutritious and refreshing drink! Grab half a cantaloupe, a Granny Smith Apple, a Fuji Apple, a cucumber, an orange and a few more small ingredients and get to juicing! Each glass contains only 130 calories.

Pro tip: If the cucumber is fresh or organic, you don’t have to peel it! However, if the outer skin is waxy, you’ll definitely want to peel it before juicing.

Recipe: Cantaloupe Cooler Juice

5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: about 8-ounces

Ingredients

½ cantaloupe, with seeds

½ bunch parsley

1 small Granny Smith apple

1 small Fuji or Gala apple

12 mint leaves

1 small cucumber, peeled

1 orange, peeled

Instructions

Add all ingredients into the juicer. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 8 fluid ounces)

Calories: 130

Calories from fat: 5

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 21mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 24g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1