Recipe: Cake Batter Protein Shake

Cake Batter Protein Shake

Love cake but hate the calories? Well you’ve stumbled upon a delicious and healthier option to satisfy your sweet tooth. This shake is packed full of protein that will make it easy to forget your cake craving!

Pro tip: Add a frozen banana (or your favorite fruit) for extra bulk and flavor.

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: None minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake (12 ounces)

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ⅔ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
  • ¼ cup fat-free whipped topping
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ tablespoon organic agave nectar
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

  1. In a blender, blend all of the smoothie ingredients together until smooth, and serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 shake (12-ounces)

Calories: 246

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 49mg

Sodium: 318mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 12g

Protein: 31g

SmartPoints: 6 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

