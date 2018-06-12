Recipe: Cake Batter Protein Shake

Love cake but hate the calories? Well you’ve stumbled upon a delicious and healthier option to satisfy your sweet tooth. This shake is packed full of protein that will make it easy to forget your cake craving!

Pro tip: Add a frozen banana (or your favorite fruit) for extra bulk and flavor.

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: None minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 shake (12 ounces)

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

⅔ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup fat-free whipped topping

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ tablespoon organic agave nectar

1 cup ice cubes

rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

In a blender, blend all of the smoothie ingredients together until smooth, and serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 shake (12-ounces)

Calories: 246

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 49mg

Sodium: 318mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 12g

Protein: 31g

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.