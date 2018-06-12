Recipe: Cake Batter Protein Shake

Love cake but hate the calories? Well you’ve stumbled upon a delicious and healthier option to satisfy your sweet tooth. This shake is packed full of protein that will make it easy to forget your cake craving!
Pro tip: Add a frozen banana (or your favorite fruit) for extra bulk and flavor.
Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: None minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake (12 ounces)
Ingredients
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ⅔ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ cup fat-free whipped topping
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ tablespoon organic agave nectar
- 1 cup ice cubes
- rainbow sprinkles
Instructions
- In a blender, blend all of the smoothie ingredients together until smooth, and serve chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 shake (12-ounces)
Calories: 246
Calories from fat: 21
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 49mg
Sodium: 318mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 12g
Protein: 31g
SmartPoints: 6 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.