Recipe: Butter-Free Vanilla Bean Scones

Cutting the butter in these vanilla bean scones saved tons of fat and calories, and yet the vanilla shines through and proves them just as delicious as any butter-laden scone recipe. An office favorite at Skinny Mom HQ, we’re sure this recipe will be a hit with your family. At only 179 calories per scone (glaze included!), you’ll feel good making these for your family time and time again.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mixing the vanilla in with the egg and yogurt will ensure even vanilla bean distribution. If you add it into the dry ingredients, the beans will get stuck in the dough and dispersed sporadically throughout the scones.

Because these scones are butter-free, they’re also lacking fat, which tenderizes baked goods. That means these scones are going to be slightly chewier than an average full-fat scone. On a similar note, they’re best eaten on the same day you make them as opposed to saving them.

Here’s how to extract vanilla from a vanilla bean:

10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 scone

Ingredients

1 egg + 1 white

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

Seeds of 1 vanilla bean, scraped out

2 cups all purpose flour + 1 tablespoon for dusting

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon skim milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, and set aside. In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, whisk the egg, egg white, yogurt and vanilla together. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups of flour and the other dry ingredients. Gradually add them to the wet ingredients in the mixer. Stir together until the dough just comes together. Sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour on a clean work surface, and knead the dough 3-4 times. Shape the dough in a circle about 8 inches in diameter and 1 inch thick. Cut the scones into 8 equal-size triangles and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until lightly golden brown. While the scones are cooling, prepare the glaze: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and milk. Evenly drizzle the glaze over the cooled scones.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 scone)

Calories: 179

Calories from fat: 7

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 23mg

Sodium: 285mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 14g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.