Deviled eggs are a classic spring and summertime side dish, but the fat and calorie content can really add up! These Buffalo Deviled Eggs are a fun take on that traditional deviled egg that we all know and love. The wing sauce jazzes them up with a spicy kick — a delightful surprise for your guests! We kept these eggs on the lighter side by cutting the amount of egg yolks in half, and swapping half of the mayo with Greek yogurt. Finely diced celery on top makes for a refreshing crunch, and a sprinkle of bleu cheese balances the heat with each savory bite. Make them for Easter or for just a warm-weather picnic; either way, you won’t be disappointed.

Pro tips:

Make prep easy by hard-boiling the eggs a day ahead of time and keeping them in the refrigerator. Just leave them unpeeled, and peel and mix them when ready to use.

It’s also always good to cook a few extra eggs just in case an egg white breaks!

If you’re wondering how to hard-boil the eggs in the first place, check out this video below:

Recipe: Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 18 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 deviled eggs

Ingredients

12 eggs

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

3 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Buffalo wing sauce

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons celery, very small dice (about ¼ of 1 celery rib)

1 tablespoon reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles

Instructions

Take the eggs out of the refrigerator for 10 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to get close to room temperature. In a pot large enough to comfortably hold all of the eggs, bring water to a boil (enough water to cover the eggs by at least 1 inch). When the water comes to a boil, add the eggs and boil them for 3 minutes. At the end of 3 minutes, remove the pot from the heat and cover it for 15 minutes. Drain the eggs and run cool water over them to quickly cool them down. Gently crack the fat end of the egg on a hard surface and peel the shell away. Repeat on the rest of the eggs. They should peel easily, leaving the white of the egg intact. Rinse them under cool running water to remove any bits of shell left behind from peeling. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise so there are 24 halves, and discard the yolks from 12 of them, while keeping all 24 whites intact. Add the remaining 12 yolks to a large mixing bowl with the mayonnaise, yogurt, wing sauce, and salt and mash with a fork until smooth. Put the egg filling in a gallon-size resealable bag or a pastry bag, and cut a ¼ inch tip at the end. Pipe all 24 egg whites evenly with the filling (about 1½ teaspoons per egg white). Top each deviled egg evenly with the diced celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Garnish additionally with a small celery leaf if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 deviled eggs)

Calories: 73

Calories from fat: 44

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 176mg

Sodium: 178mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 6g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.