This blueberry protein muffin recipe is delicious! You can bake and eat them right away or store them as they make great snacks to throw in your gym bag or diaper bag.

Recipe: Blueberry Protein Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 muffin

Ingredients

1¾ cups whole wheat flour

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

¼ cup Stevia (or the sweetener of your choice)

¼ cup brown sugar

1½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 egg, beaten

1 egg white

2 tbsp butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla

1½ cups fresh blueberries

zest from 1 lemon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Spray a muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray or line with paper liners. In a medium size bowl, combine flour, protein powder, sweetener, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Mix well. In a separate bowl, mix applesauce, egg, egg white, melted butter, vanilla and the optional lemon zest. Add to the flour mixture and mix together well. Gently fold in blueberries. Pour batter into muffin tins and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 muffin):

Calories: 134

Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 25g

Sodium: 204mg

Fiber: 1g

Sugars: 9g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5

