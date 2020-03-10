Ready to take your taste buds for a ride? The blueberries and lemons make for the perfect combination of sweet and tart! The optional glaze drizzled on top adds that extra element that makes this dessert special. We cut fat in this recipe by substituting applesauce and yogurt in place of oil and more sugar. The yogurt gives this loaf a slightly chewier and denser texture as opposed to the full-fat version. At only 182 calories per slice, you’ll be in heaven!

Pro tips:

For more of a fresh lemon taste, bump up the lemon zest! You can also use fresh lemon juice instead of the lemon squeeze bottle.

If you decide to make the optional glaze (which we whole-heartedly encourage), the calorie count is upped to 197 per slice, and the WWP+ goes up to 6.

Recipe: Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35-45 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1½ cups + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1½ cups fresh blueberries

*Optional Glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons skim milk

½ tsp lemon zest

*Optional items are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt, sugar, applesauce, vanilla, eggs, zest and lemon juice. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. In a small mixing bowl, toss the blueberries in the reserved 1 tablespoon of flour, then gently fold these into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, and bake for 35-45 minutes, depending on your oven. Check the loaf at 35 minutes to see if a cake tester comes out clean in the center of the loaf. If not, reset the timer in 5-minute intervals. When it comes out of the oven, allow the loaf pan to rest for 10 minutes on a cooling rack before flipping it out of the pan. While the loaf is cooling, make the (optional) glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, milk, and lemon zest in a small mixing bowl. Cool the loaf completely before drizzling the (optional) glaze over the loaf and slicing it into 8 pieces.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice):

Calories: 182

Calories from fat: 12

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 44mg

Sodium: 229mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 17g

Protein: 6g

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.