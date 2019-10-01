For a healthy, brand new twist on pizza night, try our Skillet BLT Pizza. It’s a deep dish pizza that combines your love of pizza and a classic favorite sandwich: the BLT! Serve it with a side salad to load up more more veggies and make pizza less “guilty”. Your family will love this pizza recipe, and thanks to its 229 calories per (big) slice, you’ll feel great serving it.

Pro tips:

Do ahead: Cook your bacon in the morning when you’re making breakfast.

Sub turkey bacon if you prefer, but regular (baked) pork bacon will yield a crispier texture for this pizza.

Do not preheat the skillet or the dough will start to cook as soon as you press it into the skillet.

Recipe: BLT Skillet Pizza

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙ of pizza

Ingredients

2 large tomatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

4 slices lower-sodium bacon

1 (13.8-ounce) can classic pizza crust

⅓ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay the tomato slices in a single layer, and brush them with the oil. Evenly season the tomatoes with the Italian seasoning and salt then bake for 20-25 minutes, or until they are mostly dried out. While the tomatoes are cooking, line a second rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until they reach desired crispness. Generously spray a cast iron skillet or a large oven-proof skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Roll the pizza dough out in the skillet, and fold the corners over, making a crust. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the sauce ingredients. Spread the sauce on the surface of the pizza dough and layer the cooked tomatoes, bacon, and the cheese over the dough. Still at 400° F, bake the skillet for 12-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden. When the pizza comes out of the oven, sprinkle the iceberg lettuce evenly over the top and cut the pizza into 6 slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅙ of pizza)

Calories: 229

Calories from fat: 57

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 617mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.