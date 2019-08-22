This dish a 10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers!

Pro tip: If you have leftovers, the avocado cream sauce freezes and thaws perfectly! Freeze it in an airtight freezer-friendly bag and you’re all set.

Recipe: Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 4-ounce chicken breast and 2 tablespoons cream sauce

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons blackened seasoning

½ cup plain, 0% Greek yogurt

½ avocado

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts and blackened seasoning in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake a few times to evenly coat the chicken.

Lightly coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the yogurt, avocado, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt and pulse until smooth and creamy.

To serve, top each chicken breast with 2 tablespoons of the creamy avocado sauce and garnish with ½ tablespoon green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4-ounce chicken breast, 2 tablespoons cream sauce)

Calories: 162

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.