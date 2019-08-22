This dish a 10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers!
Pro tip: If you have leftovers, the avocado cream sauce freezes and thaws perfectly! Freeze it in an airtight freezer-friendly bag and you’re all set.
Recipe: Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 4-ounce chicken breast and 2 tablespoons cream sauce
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons blackened seasoning
- ½ cup plain, 0% Greek yogurt
- ½ avocado
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons green onions, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Place the chicken breasts and blackened seasoning in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake a few times to evenly coat the chicken.
- Lightly coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side.
- Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the yogurt, avocado, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt and pulse until smooth and creamy.
- To serve, top each chicken breast with 2 tablespoons of the creamy avocado sauce and garnish with ½ tablespoon green onions.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (4-ounce chicken breast, 2 tablespoons cream sauce)
Calories: 162
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 25g
SmartPoints: 3
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.