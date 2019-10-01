Fresh, colorful and plentiful, this is definitely a dip that impresses. Great for chips, tacos, a salad topper or alongside any protein (especially an egg scramble!). Just be sure to make extra, because it will go fast!
If it’s not spicy enough for your taste, kick it up a notch by adding a diced chipotle pepper.
Recipe: Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Dip
Prep time: 15 minutes
Yield: 20 servings
Serving size: 1/4 cup
Ingredients
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained + rinsed
1 (15-ounce) can yellow corn, drained + rinsed
2 avocados, cut in half, pitted + cubed
1 red onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, chopped
⅓ cup white wine vinegar
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
2 tsp olive oil
1 tsp ground cumin
juice of one lime
salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
Place all ingredients in a medium size bowl and mix until combined.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/4 cup):
Calories: 65
Fat: 2g
Carbohydrates: 7g
Fiber: 3g
Sugars: 1g
Protein: 1g
Sodium: 143mg
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2
3.1