This sweet treat is perfect for the last days of summer! Your little ones will love the fresh taste of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries combined with their favorite — pudding! You’ll feel good about this dessert too, as one popsicle contains only 74 calories and 2 SmartPoints.

Pro tip: Use the leftover pudding for a sweet treat topped with fresh fruit, or save it to make another batch of popsicles!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Berries and Cream Popsicles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes for the pudding to set

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries), thawed

1 tablespoon organic agave nectar

1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix

2 cups skim milk

Instructions

Make the pudding according to package directions. Blend the thawed fruit in blender with the agave until smooth. If you want a completely smooth texture, strain the pureed fruit through a fine sieve. Pour the popsicle molds halfway with the berry puree, then the other half of the way with the pudding. (There will be 1 cup pudding leftover.) Freeze the popsicles for 8+ hours.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 popsicle)

Calories: 74

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 90 mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.