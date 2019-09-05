Lifestyle

Recipe: Berries and Cream Popsicles

This sweet treat is perfect for the last days of summer! Your little ones will love the fresh taste of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries combined with their favorite — pudding! You’ll feel good about this dessert too, as one popsicle contains only 74 calories and 2 SmartPoints.

Pro tip: Use the leftover pudding for a sweet treat topped with fresh fruit, or save it to make another batch of popsicles!

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes for the pudding to set
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries), thawed

  • 1 tablespoon organic agave nectar

  • 1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix

  • 2 cups skim milk

Instructions

  1. Make the pudding according to package directions.

  2. Blend the thawed fruit in blender with the agave until smooth. If you want a completely smooth texture, strain the pureed fruit through a fine sieve.

  3. Pour the popsicle molds halfway with the berry puree, then the other half of the way with the pudding. (There will be 1 cup pudding leftover.)

  4. Freeze the popsicles for 8+ hours.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 popsicle)
Calories: 74
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

