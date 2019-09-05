This sweet treat is perfect for the last days of summer! Your little ones will love the fresh taste of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries combined with their favorite — pudding! You’ll feel good about this dessert too, as one popsicle contains only 74 calories and 2 SmartPoints.
Pro tip: Use the leftover pudding for a sweet treat topped with fresh fruit, or save it to make another batch of popsicles!
Recipe: Berries and Cream Popsicles
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes for the pudding to set
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicle
Ingredients
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries), thawed
1 tablespoon organic agave nectar
1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix
2 cups skim milk
Instructions
Make the pudding according to package directions.
Blend the thawed fruit in blender with the agave until smooth. If you want a completely smooth texture, strain the pureed fruit through a fine sieve.
Pour the popsicle molds halfway with the berry puree, then the other half of the way with the pudding. (There will be 1 cup pudding leftover.)
Freeze the popsicles for 8+ hours.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 popsicle)
Calories: 74
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
