Our Belly-Slimming Green Juice is just what you’ve been looking for! We used tons of fruits and veggies to pack in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants while keeping the calorie count low. And while you might think the juice may not taste very yummy, think again! The pineapple gives it a sweet flavor and helps mask the spinach and broccoli. The spinach helps keep your muscles strong, and the broccoli and cucumber both give tons of nutrients while filling you up without many calories. And while the mint adds a light and crisp flavor, it’s also a stimulant, so it stimulates the digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients and turn fat into usable energy. Slimming down has never been easier with this juice!

Recipe: Belly-Slimming Green Juice

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 6 fluid ounces

Ingredients

1½ cups cubed pineapple

¼ cup spinach

1 cup broccoli florets

1 small English cucumber

2-3 mint leaves

Instructions

Juice all of the ingredients in a juicer. Serve chilled over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 fluid ounces)

Calories: 98

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 19mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.