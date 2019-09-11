Recipe: BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups with Mashed Cauliflower

Looking for some creative new recipes? Or are your kids just sick and tired of that meatloaf you keep churning out week after week? These adorable, bite-sized goodies are packed full with protein for a healthy after-school snack or dinner for the family!

These meatloaf cups are the perfect way to sneak in good protein and fresh vegetables without your picky eaters even knowing! The sweetness of the BBQ sauce combines with the spices for a perfect, savory flavor. No one will even know just how healthy they’re eating!

Plus, the mashed cauliflower is a healthy and delicious alternative to mashed potatoes. Even your hubby won’t be able to stop popping these babies!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 muffins

Ingredients

1½ pounds lean ground turkey

2 egg whites

½ cup Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup green pepper, diced

½ cup carrot, grated

½ cup low sugar tomato ketchup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce

1 medium head cauliflower

1/3 cup low sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons light sour cream

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

chopped parsley or chives for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Lightly coat a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, mix turkey, egg whites, breadcrumbs, onion, green pepper, carrots, ketchup, mustard, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, salt, and pepper with your hands. Once mixture is thoroughly combined, fill each tin cup with about 2 ounces of turkey mixture. Brush 2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce onto the tops of each turkey muffin. Lightly coat a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray and cover muffin tin. Bake cups for 15 minutes. Once turkey cups are in the oven, start your cauliflower mash: cut cauliflower heads into small florets. Place the cauliflower florets in a microwave-safe bowl with 1/4-1/2 cup water, cover with plastic wrap and microwave for 3 to 5 minutes, or until fork-tender. Place the cauliflower in a food processor. Add chicken broth, sour cream, salt and pepper; puree until creamy. Remove meatloaf cups from oven and remove foil cover; set aside. Scoop mashed cauliflower into a piping bag and pipe mashed cauliflower onto each individual turkey cup. Place turkey cups back into the oven and bake uncovered for an additional 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165º F. Garnish with parsley and/or chives and drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce onto the tops. Serve turkey cups hot along with the extra mashed cauliflower! Make It Easy Tip: Don’t have a decorating bag? Place the mashed cauliflower in a large resealable plastic bag. Snip off one corner of the bag and viola…a makeshift decorating bag!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 muffins):

Calories: 285

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 6g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 8

