Recipe: BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread

Recipe: BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes if cooking the chicken, None if chicken is already cooked
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • ½ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce
  • 4 whole wheat buns
  • 1 avocado, pitted
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and diced (keep the seeds for more heat)
  • juice of ½ a lime (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder

*Optional toppings:

  • lettuce
  • tomato
  • thin sliced provolone cheese

*Optional ingredients not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

  1. Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat.
  2. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165 ℉.
  3. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.
  4. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cooked chicken and BBQ sauce together, tossing with tongs to evenly coat.
  5. To prepare the Jalapeño Avocado Spread, combine avocado, jalapeño, lime juice and chili powder in a food processor and blend until smooth.
  6. To assemble the sandwiches, place about a heaping ½ cup on each bottom bun and evenly spread the Jalapeño Avocado Spread on each top bun, then sandwich together.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 sandwich)
Calories: 358
Calories from fat: 104
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 536mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 26g
SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

