Recipe: BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes if cooking the chicken, None if chicken is already cooked
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 sandwich
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce
- 4 whole wheat buns
- 1 avocado, pitted
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and diced (keep the seeds for more heat)
- juice of ½ a lime (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
*Optional toppings:
- lettuce
- tomato
- thin sliced provolone cheese
*Optional ingredients not included in nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165 ℉.
- Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cooked chicken and BBQ sauce together, tossing with tongs to evenly coat.
- To prepare the Jalapeño Avocado Spread, combine avocado, jalapeño, lime juice and chili powder in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- To assemble the sandwiches, place about a heaping ½ cup on each bottom bun and evenly spread the Jalapeño Avocado Spread on each top bun, then sandwich together.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 sandwich)
Calories: 358
Calories from fat: 104
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 536mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 26g
SmartPoints: 10
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.