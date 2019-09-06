Try out this southwestern inspired salad using slow cooker shredded chicken for a spicy twist. This salad is hearty enough for a dinner and full of family-approved ingredients.
Fresh ingredients mixed with the crunch of crisp lettuce and blue corn chips offers a satisfying taste leaving you wanting more and more! This will no doubt be a new family favorite.
Recipe: BBQ Chicken Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3½ cups of salad and 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce
Ingredients
- 10-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 cups organic low-sodium chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1½ cups yellow corn, drained and rinsed
- 1½ cups black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese
- ½ cup light ranch dressing
- ½ cup Stubb’s Original All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce
- ½ cup unsalted blue corn tortilla chips, crumbled
Instructions
- In a large stockpot on high heat, add 2 cups of chicken broth to a boil. Add chicken breasts and cook for 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle. Remove breasts from water and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred chicken breasts with a fork.
- Season shredded chicken with salt and pepper.
- Place Romaine lettuce in a large bowl, top with diced tomato, corn, beans, onion, and cheese.
- Pour ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on top of the salad and gently toss to combine.
- Serve immediately topped with tortilla chips.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3½ cups of salad and 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce):
Calories: 402
Fat: 12g
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 8g
Protein: 29g
Sugars: 15g
Sodium: 1829mg
WWP+: 10
