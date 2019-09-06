Try out this southwestern inspired salad using slow cooker shredded chicken for a spicy twist. This salad is hearty enough for a dinner and full of family-approved ingredients.

Fresh ingredients mixed with the crunch of crisp lettuce and blue corn chips offers a satisfying taste leaving you wanting more and more! This will no doubt be a new family favorite.

Recipe: BBQ Chicken Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3½ cups of salad and 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce

Ingredients

10-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 cups organic low-sodium chicken broth

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1½ cups yellow corn, drained and rinsed

1½ cups black beans, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, diced

1 cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese

½ cup light ranch dressing

½ cup Stubb’s Original All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce

½ cup unsalted blue corn tortilla chips, crumbled

Instructions

In a large stockpot on high heat, add 2 cups of chicken broth to a boil. Add chicken breasts and cook for 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle. Remove breasts from water and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred chicken breasts with a fork. Season shredded chicken with salt and pepper. Place Romaine lettuce in a large bowl, top with diced tomato, corn, beans, onion, and cheese. Pour ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on top of the salad and gently toss to combine. Serve immediately topped with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3½ cups of salad and 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce):

Calories: 402

Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 8g

Protein: 29g

Sugars: 15g

Sodium: 1829mg

WWP+: 10

