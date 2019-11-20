Bourbon Glazed Meatballs that are waistline-friendly? Sign us up! This flavorful, juicy recipe is slimmed down by using turkey meatballs instead of beef, while still letting bourbon be the major flavoring agent. Worcestershire sauce, reduced-sugar ketchup and apple cider vinegar come together for an incredible sauce that covers the tender, bite-size meatballs. Clocking in at only 182 calories for 6 meatballs, this will be your favorite tailgate dish for years to come.

Pro tip: If you’d like even more bourbon flavor, add 2 tablespoons; just keep in mind we calculated nutrition for 1 tablespoon.

Recipe: BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 meatballs

Ingredients

1 (24-count) bag fully cooked frozen turkey meatballs

½ cup reduced-sugar ketchup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil or a silicone baking mat. Spread the meatballs in a single layer and bake until heated through, 18-20 minutes. While the meatballs are baking, make the sauce by whisking the rest of the ingredients together in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Simmer the sauce for 10 minutes, then add the cooked meatballs to the pan and gently toss to evenly coat. Serve as an appetizer, or with optional rice or quinoa as an entree.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 meatballs)

Calories: 182

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 1061mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 6

