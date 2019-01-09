Recipe: BBQ and Peanut Chicken Tenders

Hello, delicious! Peanuts and tangy BBQ sauce is something that the whole family will enjoy…even your pickiest little eaters that usually refuse to even touch chicken. This flavor combination is one you may have never thought to try, but you are seriously missing out!

These tenders are best served with your favorite vegetables or mix it up a little and top an Asian-inspired salad with these tasty bites! For other tasty (and healthy!) chicken tender remixes, check out Skinny Gluten-free UN-fried Chicken, Skinny Coconut Chicken with Thai Dipping Sauce, and Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets.

10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2.5 chicken tenders

Ingredients

12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken tenders

½ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce (we used Stubb’s Original BBQ Sauce)

2 tsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

⅓ cup unsalted peanuts, coarsely ground in food processor

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cover baking sheet with non-stick foil and set aside. Place chicken tenders in a 1 gallon large food-safe plastic bag. Using a meat mallet, the back of a small iron skillet or rolling pin, pound chicken slightly. In a shallow bowl, combine barbecue sauce, chili powder and cumin. Mix well. Now you can do the next step two ways. One way is to start dipping both sides of the chicken in the sauce, then dip one side into the peanuts and place on baking sheet. Or you can pour the sauce in the bag with the chicken and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. In that case, preheat your oven a few minutes before you decide to dip the chicken in the peanuts. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and the nuts are browned. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2.5 chicken tenders)

Calories: 185

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 23g

Sugars: 4g

Sodium: 480mg

WWP+: 5

