Nothing satisfies those cravings for Asian food better than this sweet and savory Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta! The Thai sweet chili sauce and sriracha come together to create a dish bursting with authentic flavor. If you’re on a tight schedule, this protein-packed dinner is the perfect solution for you and your family. You’ll avoid all those cheesy calories normally found in pasta while still treating your family to a hearty meal.

Recipe: Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup of prepared pasta, 10 shrimp and 2 tablespoons sauce

Ingredients

8 ounces high-protein angel hair pasta (I like Barilla® ProteinPLUS™)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

½ tablespoon paprika

½ tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound medium shrimp (40 shrimp), peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons plain 0% Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons sweet red chili sauce

2½ tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

1½ teaspoons sriracha sauce

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large resealable bag, combine the cornstarch, paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Add the shrimp, seal, and shake a few times to evenly coat the shrimp. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sweet chili sauce, 1½ tablespoons of the sesame oil, the lime juice, sriracha, and pepper flakes. Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss to evenly coat the pasta. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the shrimp are pink, turning occasionally. Serve the shrimp over the pasta and garnish with the green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (Heaping ¾ cup of prepared pasta, 10 shrimp and 2 tablespoons sauce):

Calories: 392

Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 50g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 27g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 11

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.