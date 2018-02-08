Lifestyle

Recipe: Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

Nothing satisfies those cravings for Asian food better than this sweet and savory Bang Bang Shrimp […]

Nothing satisfies those cravings for Asian food better than this sweet and savory Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta! The Thai sweet chili sauce and sriracha come together to create a dish bursting with authentic flavor. If you’re on a tight schedule, this protein-packed dinner is the perfect solution for you and your family. You’ll avoid all those cheesy calories normally found in pasta while still treating your family to a hearty meal.

bang bang shrimp steps
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup of prepared pasta, 10 shrimp and 2 tablespoons sauce

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces high-protein angel hair pasta (I like Barilla® ProteinPLUS™)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ½ tablespoon paprika
  • ½ tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound medium shrimp (40 shrimp), peeled and deveined
  • 3 tablespoons plain 0% Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons sweet red chili sauce
  • 2½ tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1½ teaspoons sriracha sauce
  • ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  2. In a large resealable bag, combine the cornstarch, paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Add the shrimp, seal, and shake a few times to evenly coat the shrimp.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sweet chili sauce, 1½ tablespoons of the sesame oil, the lime juice, sriracha, and pepper flakes. Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss to evenly coat the pasta. Set aside.
  4. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the shrimp are pink, turning occasionally.
  5. Serve the shrimp over the pasta and garnish with the green onions.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (Heaping ¾ cup of prepared pasta, 10 shrimp and 2 tablespoons sauce):
Calories: 392
Fat: 12g
Carbohydrates: 50g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 27g
WWP+: 11
SmartPoints: 11

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

