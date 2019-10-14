Ever had banana pudding in cookie form? If not, you MUST make this recipe! You get the best of both worlds: a soft, chewy cookie that tastes just like banana pudding minus the spoon! They’re easy to whip together, and at only 104 calories for two cookies, you don’t have to feel guilty about tonight’s dessert.

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cookies

5 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 cookies

Ingredients

3 very ripe bananas

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

3 tablespoon plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

⅔ cup white whole wheat flour

1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free vanilla pudding mix

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350º F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, or a nonstick baking mat. In a small bowl, mash the bananas together with the baking soda, and set aside until ready to use. In a stand mixer, or using a hand mixer, cream together the butter, yogurt, and sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla and mix until combined. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, dry pudding mix, and salt. Add half of the dry mixture to the creamed mixture, mix to combine, then add the remaining dry mix. With the mixer on the lowest setting, fold in the previously set-aside mashed bananas. Scoop 24 heaping tablespoons (about 1½ tablespoon measure) on the prepared baking sheets and bake until slightly golden, 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack, and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before eating.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cookies)

Calories: 104

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 22mg

Sodium: 188mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 4

