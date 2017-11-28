Recipe: Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

For an easy, nutritious dinner, you MUST make our Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables. The balsamic marinade takes the chicken breast to the next level, while the roasted sweet potatoes, parsnips, onions and rosemary complement the chicken perfectly. This is a meal the entire family will love. You’ll be happy knowing that for both chicken AND veggies, it’s only 356 calories.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Root vegetables take 45-60 mins usually to cook in the oven: much longer than a boneless, skinless chicken breast. For that reason, you need to partially cook the veggies before the chicken!

If you’re making this with a bone-in or skin-on piece of meat, you could cook them all at the same time because the skin and bone will keep the meat juicy and tender.

10 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time

Cook time: 1 hour minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast and ¾ cup of vegetables

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed in 1-inch pieces

1 large parsnip, peeled and cubed in 1-inch pieces

1 onion, quartered

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients. Pour the marinade into a large resealable bag with the chicken. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, or use a silicone baking mat with no cooking spray, and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add the vegetables, oil and rosemary and toss to evenly coat. Arrange the vegetables in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt and black pepper. Cook for 30 minutes until they begin to brown and get soft. After 30 minutes, turn the vegetables with a spatula and place the chicken in the center of the sheet tray. Discard the remaining marinade. Season the chicken with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Cook for an additional 28-30 minutes, or until the vegetables are fork tender and the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165° F.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast and ¾ cup of vegetables)

Calories: 356

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 64mg

Sodium: 568mg

Carbohydrates: 51g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 26g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.