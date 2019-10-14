Cross Brussels sprouts off your list of gross veggies you’ll never eat again; this recipe will definitely redeem them! And it’s super easy to make, at that. Simply toss your Brussels and shallots with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, the juice and zest of an orange, and salt and pepper and toss them in the oven. At only 84 calories per serving, these will be a side dish you make again and again.

Pro tip: If your Brussels are large, cut them in half. If some are large and some small, cut the large ones in half to make them all about the same size. If they’re very small, like a quarter, don’t worry about cutting them at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Balsamic Orange Brussels Sprouts

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed

2 shallots, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

zest + juice of one orange

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a rimmed baking sheets with foil. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, toss together the Brussels sprouts, shallots, vinegar, oil, orange juice, and orange zest. Spread the coated Brussels sprouts evenly on the prepared baking sheet and season them with salt and pepper. Bake for 30-35 minutes, moving them around with tongs halfway through cooking time to ensure even browning.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: ½ cup

Calories: 84

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 94mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.