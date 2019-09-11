Onion rings have never been more simple or delicious! These crispy, light and airy rings are perfect for a game day get-together — all the taste at about half the calories. Serve them with our yummy Lower-Sugar Homemade Ketchup for a real treat!

Unsure how to transform that onion into onion rings? Here’s how:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Baked Onion Rings

Prep time: 20 minutes + 3 hours marinating time

Cook time: 12-14 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 5 onion rings

Ingredients

1 yellow onion

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup whole-wheat white flour

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 egg

1 egg white

1 cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Slice ends of the onion off, and take off the outer layer. Slice the onions in ½-inch to 1-inch rings and break the rings apart. Place the onion rings in a shallow baking dish, like a 13×9-inch casserole dish, and pour the buttermilk over them. Cover and let soak in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or up to overnight. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat. In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg and egg white. In a third shallow dish, pour the panko bread crumbs. Pick up each onion ring individually and allow the excess buttermilk to drip off. Dip it in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip the onion ring in the egg wash allowing excess to drip off, and finally press into the panko breadcrumbs. Line the onion rings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 12-14 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 onion rings)

Calories: 70

Calories from fat: 13

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 246mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.