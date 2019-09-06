Ready to experience falafel like you never have before? Falafel is a traditional Middle Eastern dish made from ground chickpeas, then tossed into the fryer, lathered with tzatziki sauce, set atop some veggies, and wrapped into a warm pita. Delicious, but not nutritious! With our healthy and tasty recipe, we used a few skinny swaps to take the calorie, fat and carb count down. One of those swaps? Instead of frying the falafel, we baked it. And don’t worry; the tzatziki sauce is so creamy and flavorful that you’d never know you’re eating a healthy recipe! Plus, the La Tortilla Factory Low Carb, High Fiber, Whole Wheat tortillas pack an extra fiber punch that keeps you fuller longer, as opposed to a carb- and calorie-laden pita.

A huge reason we included these La Tortilla Factory tortillas in this recipe is because they’re the most delicious whole wheat tortillas you’ll find. The fact that they’re low in carbs and calories (and contain no saturated fat) is just an added bonus! Plus, they contain just the right amount of fiber to hold you over until your next meal!

Recipe: Baked Falafel Wrap with Spiced Tzatziki

Prep time: 25 minutes + 30 minutes for sauce

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

½ medium cucumber, peeled and seeded

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon coriander

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 onion, diced

1 egg

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

½ cup fresh parsley (a small handful)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon cumin

juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

6 La Tortilla Factory® Low Carb, High Fiber Whole Wheat Tortillas, Large Size

3 cups baby spinach

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons reduced-fat feta cheese (6 tablespoons)

Instructions

Prepare the Spiced Tzatziki Sauce first: Grate the cucumber with a cheese grater, or mince it up very small with a knife. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cucumber and the rest of the tzatziki ingredients. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350° F and lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, or a line it with parchment paper. Pulse the chickpeas in a food processor until broken apart. Add the onion, egg, bread crumbs, parsley, garlic, cumin, and lemon juice. Pulse until combined, but not completely smooth. Shape the chickpea mixture into 12 equal-sized flat ovals (use about ¼ cup for each) and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden, 18-20 minutes. To build the wraps: Fill each tortilla with 2 falafel pieces, ½ cup baby spinach, 1 tablespoon feta, and 2 tablespoons Spiced Tzatziki Sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 wrap)

Calories: 316

Calories from fat: 73

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 759mg

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 20g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 35g

SmartPoints: 7

