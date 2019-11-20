This classic unhealthy appetizer gets a skinny upgrade with a healthier baked version! Your guests will love chomping down on these Asian bites of goodness, and at no cost to their waistlines! Who knew a healthy crab rangoon could be so delicious?

Pro tip: If you were to choose to make this recipe without the Sweet and Spicy Mustard Sauce, you’d save 37 calories and 2 SmartPoints. Good luck deciding!

Recipe: Baked Crab Rangoon

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 9 to 10 servings

Serving size: 4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce

Ingredients



1 egg

8 ounces white lump crab meat

4 ounces fat-free cream cheese

2 tablespoons plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons less-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 green onions, thinly sliced

38 (4-inch) wonton wrappers

½ cup sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Crack the egg in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of water. Whisk together to make an egg wash. In a large mixing bowl, break up the crab meat with a fork, then add the cream cheese, yogurt, soy sauce, garlic powder and onions. Mix together until incorporated. Lay the wonton wrappers out on the baking sheets and egg wash the edges. Spoon ½ tablespoon of the mixture into each wonton wrapper. To seal the wrapper, fold each wonton in half diagonally to make a triangle and gently press the edges together to adhere to each other with the egg wash. Bake until the wonton edges are golden and the filling is heated through, 10-12 minutes. To make the sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. The sauce can be served at room temperature or heated. To heat, warm the sauce in a small nonstick saucepan on low heat for 5 minutes until warm. Serve each serving of crab rangoon with a scant tablespoon of the dipping sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce)

Calories: 153

Calories from fat: 8

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 693mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.