This classic unhealthy appetizer gets a skinny upgrade with a healthier baked version! Your guests will love chomping down on these Asian bites of goodness, and at no cost to their waistlines! Who knew a healthy crab rangoon could be so delicious?
Pro tip: If you were to choose to make this recipe without the Sweet and Spicy Mustard Sauce, you’d save 37 calories and 2 SmartPoints. Good luck deciding!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Baked Crab Rangoon
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 9 to 10 servings
Serving size: 4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 8 ounces white lump crab meat
- 4 ounces fat-free cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons less-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 38 (4-inch) wonton wrappers
- ½ cup sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Crack the egg in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of water. Whisk together to make an egg wash.
- In a large mixing bowl, break up the crab meat with a fork, then add the cream cheese, yogurt, soy sauce, garlic powder and onions. Mix together until incorporated.
- Lay the wonton wrappers out on the baking sheets and egg wash the edges. Spoon ½ tablespoon of the mixture into each wonton wrapper.
- To seal the wrapper, fold each wonton in half diagonally to make a triangle and gently press the edges together to adhere to each other with the egg wash.
- Bake until the wonton edges are golden and the filling is heated through, 10-12 minutes.
- To make the sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. The sauce can be served at room temperature or heated.
- To heat, warm the sauce in a small nonstick saucepan on low heat for 5 minutes until warm. Serve each serving of crab rangoon with a scant tablespoon of the dipping sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (4 crab rangoon and 1 scant tablespoon of sauce)
Calories: 153
Calories from fat: 8
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 693mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 8g
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.