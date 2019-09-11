This recipe reveals that it is possible to transform any meal into a nutritious dinner for the family! The all-natural turkey hot dogs offer a great source of protein, and the baked coating has the perfect amount of fluffy batter and slightly crunchy breading for a taste you won’t be able to resist! At only 90 calories each, even Mom can indulge in this childhood favorite. Plus, they are so easy and quick to make that your kids might just be willing to lend a hand. Try some of our Skinny Cole Slaw or our Low-fat Macaroni Salad as a tasty side dish for a dinner that is completely family friendly!

Recipe: Baked Corn Dogs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 corn dogs

Ingredients

½ cup yellow cornmeal

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

½ tablespoon sugar (or substitute your favorite sweetener)

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon hot sauce

½ cup low-fat buttermilk

1 package turkey hot dogs (8 turkey hot dogs)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix all of the batter ingredients together until the batter comes together. Insert a popsicle stick in each hot dog, leaving about 2 inches at the bottom to hold. Hold the end of the popsicle stick and spoon the batter all over the hot dog in the batter bowl, coating all sides. Allow the excess batter to drip back into the bowl. With the back of the spoon, scrape the back end of the hot dog so there is only a thin layer of batter on the side being placed down on the baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until evenly browned.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 corn dogs)

Calories: 180

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 51mg

Sodium: 780mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 12g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.