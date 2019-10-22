Lifestyle

Recipe: Avocado Pineapple Popsicles

If the combination of pineapple and avocado makes you a bit wary, we don’t completely blame you. Pineapple is one of the tastiest summer fruits, and avocado is just plain magical — but together? Maybe not so much. Wrong! This strange combination is a winner winner, chicken dinner (or dessert).

Pro tip: Got some leftover popsicle mix after filling the molds? Refrigerate it for a delicious smoothie!

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicleIngredients

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice
  • juice of 1 lime

Instructions

  1. Slice the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into the blender with the pineapple (and the canned juice), and lime juice.
  2. Blend until smooth and pour into 6 popsicle molds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 popsicle)

Calories: 104
Calories from fat: 44
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 11mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 12g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

