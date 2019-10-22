Recipe: Avocado Pineapple Popsicles

If the combination of pineapple and avocado makes you a bit wary, we don’t completely blame you. Pineapple is one of the tastiest summer fruits, and avocado is just plain magical — but together? Maybe not so much. Wrong! This strange combination is a winner winner, chicken dinner (or dessert).
Pro tip: Got some leftover popsicle mix after filling the molds? Refrigerate it for a delicious smoothie!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicleIngredients
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice
- juice of 1 lime
Instructions
- Slice the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into the blender with the pineapple (and the canned juice), and lime juice.
- Blend until smooth and pour into 6 popsicle molds.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 popsicle)
Calories: 104
Calories from fat: 44
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 11mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 12g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.