Recipe: Avocado Pineapple Popsicles

If the combination of pineapple and avocado makes you a bit wary, we don’t completely blame you. Pineapple is one of the tastiest summer fruits, and avocado is just plain magical — but together? Maybe not so much. Wrong! This strange combination is a winner winner, chicken dinner (or dessert).

Pro tip: Got some leftover popsicle mix after filling the molds? Refrigerate it for a delicious smoothie!

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicleIngredients

1 ripe avocado

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice

juice of 1 lime

Instructions

Slice the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into the blender with the pineapple (and the canned juice), and lime juice. Blend until smooth and pour into 6 popsicle molds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 popsicle)

Calories: 104

Calories from fat: 44

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 11mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 12g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.