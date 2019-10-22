Recipe: Avocado Chicken Salad

While we love our original Skinny Chicken Salad recipe, making the decision to add avocados might be one of our more genius ideas. We use Greek yogurt to slim down the dressing, while the avocados ensure you’re getting your healthy fats. At only 294 calories per serving, you can roll this creamy, delicious chicken salad in a lettuce wrap or La Tortilla Factory Low-Carb, High-Fiber Whole-Wheat tortilla for a light lunch. Serve with a side of fruit or cut raw vegetables, or a simple green salad!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yields: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 dried bay leaf

1 avocado, medium dice

½ cup red onion, diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

In a medium stockpot, bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the bay leaf and chicken, then bring back up to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165º F. Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside. While the chicken is cooling, prepare the dressing in a large mixing bowl by whisking together the yogurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, salt, black pepper, cumin and garlic powder. Add the avocado, red onion, cilantro, and cooled chicken to the bowl. Gently toss all of the ingredients together. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 294

Calories from fat: 110

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 107 mg

Sodium: 539mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 41g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.