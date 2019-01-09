Lifestyle

Recipe: Asian Tuna Salad

Love tuna salad, but tired of the same old, same old? Switch it up with this flavorful […]

By

Asian Tuna Salad

Love tuna salad, but tired of the same old, same old? Switch it up with this flavorful Asian-inspired tuna salad. Serve it on a piece of whole-wheat toast, scoop it with crackers, or roll it up in a lettuce leaf to save on carbs. One serving will only set you back 142 calories and boosts your protein count by 23 grams!

Asian Tuna Salad
Asian Tuna Salad
Asian Tuna Salad
Asian Tuna Salad

Recipe: Asian Tuna Salad

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

  • 4 (5-ounce) cans albacore tuna packed in water

  • 3 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

  • 1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)

  • ½ cup shredded carrot (about 2 small whole carrots)

  • ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced

  • 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

  • 2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Drain the tuna very well by placing a colander in the sink. Empty the tuna in it, and gently press the excess liquid out with a rubber spatula.

  2. Add the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine.

  3. Add the drained tuna and stir to combine; serve chilled.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)
Calories: 142
Calories from fat: 34
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 904mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 23g
WWP+: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts