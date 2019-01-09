Love tuna salad, but tired of the same old, same old? Switch it up with this flavorful Asian-inspired tuna salad. Serve it on a piece of whole-wheat toast, scoop it with crackers, or roll it up in a lettuce leaf to save on carbs. One serving will only set you back 142 calories and boosts your protein count by 23 grams!

Recipe: Asian Tuna Salad

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

4 (5-ounce) cans albacore tuna packed in water

3 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)

½ cup shredded carrot (about 2 small whole carrots)

½ cup green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Drain the tuna very well by placing a colander in the sink. Empty the tuna in it, and gently press the excess liquid out with a rubber spatula. Add the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine. Add the drained tuna and stir to combine; serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)

Calories: 142

Calories from fat: 34

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 904mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.