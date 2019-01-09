Love tuna salad, but tired of the same old, same old? Switch it up with this flavorful Asian-inspired tuna salad. Serve it on a piece of whole-wheat toast, scoop it with crackers, or roll it up in a lettuce leaf to save on carbs. One serving will only set you back 142 calories and boosts your protein count by 23 grams!
Recipe: Asian Tuna Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup
Ingredients
4 (5-ounce) cans albacore tuna packed in water
3 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)
½ cup shredded carrot (about 2 small whole carrots)
½ cup green onions, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Drain the tuna very well by placing a colander in the sink. Empty the tuna in it, and gently press the excess liquid out with a rubber spatula.
Add the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine.
Add the drained tuna and stir to combine; serve chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)
Calories: 142
Calories from fat: 34
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 904mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 23g
WWP+: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.