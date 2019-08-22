Lettuce wraps are a huge trend in the foodie world right now, and who can be mad at it? The crunchy lettuce gives your wrap the perfect texture — plus it saves you a ton of calories. Embrace the lettuce wrap and whip up this recipe the next time you need a light lunch!
Recipe: Asian Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 1 chicken salad wrap
Ingredients
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice, juice reserved
- 1 (10.5-ounce) no-sugar-added mandarin oranges, drained
- 2 stalks celery, diced (½ cup)
- ½ cut shredded carrots
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 Boston Bib lettuce leaves
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
Instructions
- In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Add the bay leaves and chicken and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165ºF.
- Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients; set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, pineapple, mandarin oranges, celery, carrots, almonds, green onions, salt, and pepper. Add in the set-aside dressing, and toss with tongs to evenly combine.
- To serve, place ½ cup chicken salad in each lettuce leaf.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 chicken salad wrap)
Calories: 245
Calories from fat: 73
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 55mg
Sodium: 542mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 12g
Protein: 23g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.