Lettuce wraps are a huge trend in the foodie world right now, and who can be mad at it? The crunchy lettuce gives your wrap the perfect texture — plus it saves you a ton of calories. Embrace the lettuce wrap and whip up this recipe the next time you need a light lunch!

Recipe: Asian Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken salad wrap

Ingredients

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 dried bay leaves

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice, juice reserved

1 (10.5-ounce) no-sugar-added mandarin oranges, drained

2 stalks celery, diced (½ cup)

½ cut shredded carrots

¼ cup sliced almonds

2 green onions, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

10 Boston Bib lettuce leaves

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Instructions

In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Add the bay leaves and chicken and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165ºF. Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients; set aside. In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, pineapple, mandarin oranges, celery, carrots, almonds, green onions, salt, and pepper. Add in the set-aside dressing, and toss with tongs to evenly combine. To serve, place ½ cup chicken salad in each lettuce leaf.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken salad wrap)

Calories: 245

Calories from fat: 73

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 542mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 12g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

