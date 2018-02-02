Looking for a fun appetizer to wow a crowd? Look no further. These apple slices with goat cheese and balsamic glaze combine the complex flavors of sweet and savory into one bite! The sweet apple, tangy balsamic, and rich and creamy goat cheese are a unique and mouthwatering combination. The basil on top adds a savory and fresh note to pull all the flavors together. Plus, goat cheese is a low-fat cheese compared to others, so no harm, no foul. This snack has a bit of a zing to it, so prepare to take your taste buds around the block a time or two (or three)!

Do your kids have more of a sweet tooth? Our Peanut Butter Apple Nachos are quite similar to this recipe, and just as easy to make! Check it out:

Recipe: Apple Slices with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 slices

Ingredients

1 large sweet apple (such as Honeycrisp)

2 ounces soft goat cheese

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh basil, very thin chiffonade (about 2 large leaves)

Instructions

Prepare the balsamic glaze with the vinegar: In a small saucepan over low heat add the balsamic vinegar. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the balsamic vinegar starts to thicken and reduces by half. Take the saucepan off the heat and allow it to sit for another 8-10 minutes. It will continue to thicken. Core the apples and thinly slice them into rings with a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife. Lay the slices out on a large plate or platter, and squeeze the lemon juice over them to prevent browning. Spread a scant teaspoon goat cheese on each apple slice, and evenly sprinkle the chopped walnuts. Drizzle the balsamic glaze evenly over the apple slices with a spoon. Store any leftover balsamic glaze in a small airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 slices)

Calories: 92

Calories from fat: 34

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 43mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.