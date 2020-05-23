What’s more patriotic than a red, white and blue pizza? Nothing, that’s what. OK, maybe it’s not a full-on cheese, pepperoni and veggie-loaded pizza, but this delicious dessert is the next best thing. Low in calories, fat and sugar, this “pizza” is actually more like a giant cookie! Your party guests will love the sugar cookie base topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries and raspberries. The natural sweetness of the fruit is the star of the show, satisfying your sweet tooth without piling on extra calories.

Recipe: American Star Fruit Pizza

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8th of pizza

Ingredients

½ cup light stick butter, softened (1 stick)

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

8 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

parchment paper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a 9×9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, and set aside. Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or a handheld electric mixer, combine the butter, powdered sugar, and flour until smooth. Press the dough into the prepared cake pan, pressing it out to an even thickness. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the top is slightly golden brown. Allow the cookie crust to cool for 5 minutes in the cake pan before removing the parchment paper and cooling it completely on a wire cooling rack. Make the cream cheese frosting while the cookie crust is cooling by stirring the softened cream cheese, stevia, and vanilla together with a rubber spatula in a medium mixing bowl. When the crust is completely cool, spread the cream cheese frosting evenly over the cookie crust. To decorate the pizza, lightly lay a paper star cutout over the cookie crust and add the blueberries to the exposed corners. Remove the star cutout and fill in the star shape with the raspberries. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/8th of pizza)

Calories: 231

Calories from fat: 132

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Cholesterol: 35mg

Sodium: 184mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 9

