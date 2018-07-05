If you’re looking to go all-natural with your diet but still crave sweet things once in a while (okay, all the time), then you came to the right place! This Strawberry Banana Ice Cream is made from natural ingredients, and can be altered to your liking. What’s even better is that it doesn’t contain the harmful ingredients many desserts have, and it’s quick and easy to make with only four ingredients. At 171 calories per serving, this sweet treat can’t be beat!

MORE: This Peanut-Butter Banana ‘Ice Cream’ Is About to Become Your Go-To Healthy Snack

Recipe: 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream

Prep time: 5 minutes + 3 hour freeze time

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 bananas, sliced and frozen

½ cup strawberries, frozen

2 tablespoons heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. The consistency should be like soft serve ice cream. Transfer to a freezer-safe container large enough to hold 2 cups, and freeze for at least 3 hours. Scoop with an ice cream scoop and serve cold.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 171

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 17mg

Sodium: 5mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

