If you’re looking to go all-natural with your diet but still crave sweet things once in a while (okay, all the time), then you came to the right place! This Strawberry Banana Ice Cream is made from natural ingredients, and can be altered to your liking. What’s even better is that it doesn’t contain the harmful ingredients many desserts have, and it’s quick and easy to make with only four ingredients. At 171 calories per serving, this sweet treat can’t be beat!
Recipe: 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream
Prep time: 5 minutes + 3 hour freeze time
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2 bananas, sliced and frozen
- ½ cup strawberries, frozen
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
- Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. The consistency should be like soft serve ice cream.
- Transfer to a freezer-safe container large enough to hold 2 cups, and freeze for at least 3 hours.
- Scoop with an ice cream scoop and serve cold.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 171
Calories from fat: 53
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 17mg
Sodium: 5mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 17g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 3
