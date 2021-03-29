This 4-ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken is a simple, quick and easy dinner! You’ll barely dirty any dishes at all while creating a flavor-packed meal the entire family will love. Serve it with corn on the cob like we did, or steam some veggies for a healthy side.
Recipe: 4-Ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 chicken breast
Ingredients
- 1 (1-ounce) ranch dressing and seasoning packet
- 4 (6-ounce) chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ⅓ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400° F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Empty the ranch packet in a mixing bowl or shallow plate. Dredge each chicken breast in the ranch powder, coating all sides of the chicken, and shake off the excess.
- In a small bowl, stir together the garlic and BBQ sauce.
- Line the chicken breasts in the prepared baking dish and pour the BBQ sauce over all the chicken. Bake uncovered until done, 25 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)
Calories: 196
Calories from fat: 30
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 98mg
Sodium: 597mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 35g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.