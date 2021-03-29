This 4-ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken is a simple, quick and easy dinner! You’ll barely dirty any dishes at all while creating a flavor-packed meal the entire family will love. Serve it with corn on the cob like we did, or steam some veggies for a healthy side.

Recipe: 4-Ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

1 (1-ounce) ranch dressing and seasoning packet

4 (6-ounce) chicken breasts

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅓ cup reduced-sugar BBQ sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Empty the ranch packet in a mixing bowl or shallow plate. Dredge each chicken breast in the ranch powder, coating all sides of the chicken, and shake off the excess. In a small bowl, stir together the garlic and BBQ sauce. Line the chicken breasts in the prepared baking dish and pour the BBQ sauce over all the chicken. Bake uncovered until done, 25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 196

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 98mg

Sodium: 597mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 35g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 3

