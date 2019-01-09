Who doesn’t love beef stroganoff? It’s the perfect comfort food that hugs your insides when you need it most. Unfortunately, the fat and calorie count on beef stroganoff can be a little off-putting — so try this skinny take instead! Simply swap lean chicken breast for red meat, skim milk for heavy cream and yogurt for sour cream.

Pro tip: This recipe is also good for one of those mythical “parent date nights” — it’s cooked with white wine, which makes for a great backdrop for the sauce. While you’re at it, break out another bottle of vino, this time to drink with dinner!

Recipe: 30-Minute Chicken Stroganoff

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups of noodles and ¾ cup chicken mixture

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 small onion, diced

1 (8-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

½ cup white cooking wine

2 tablespoons light sour cream

2 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup skim milk

6 ounces whole wheat egg noodles, dry

4 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Heat ½ tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and a pinch of black pepper. When the oil is heated, brown the chicken on all sides for about 2-3 minutes. (It does not need to be fully cooked at this point.) Remove the chicken and set it aside on a plate. Add the remaining oil to the skillet and cook the garlic, onions, and mushrooms. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mushrooms are very soft and cooked down, 12-15 minutes, stirring frequently. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir to coat evenly. Remove the skillet from the heat and deglaze it with the cooking wine, scraping the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Allow the wine to cook for about 2 minutes. Return the previously set-aside chicken to the skillet. Stir in the sour cream, yogurt and milk. Cook until the sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through, 5 minutes. While the stroganoff is cooking, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted water, according to package directions for al dente. Drain. To serve, spoon 1½ cups of egg noodles with ¾ cup of the chicken and sauce. Garnish with the parsley.

Nutrition Information:

Per Serving: (1½ cups of noodles and ¾ cup chicken mixture)

Calories: 359

Calories from fat: 70

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 530mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 34g

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.