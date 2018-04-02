Prevent Post-Workout Muscle Soreness

There’s nothing quite as good as the feeling after a hard workout. You know you’ve done your body good — building stronger muscles and cardiovascular endurance.

But what isn’t good about a hard workout is the post-exercise soreness that can set in anywhere from 1-3 days after. The worst of it generally comes in the first day or two after you’ve pushed your body. It might be the lactic acid, or it might be something else such as micro tears in your muscles. Whatever the case, avoiding that soreness, or at least reducing its intensity, can be pretty simple and not very time consuming, either.

If you’re currently not exercising, the worst thing you can do is to jump, both feet in, and begin a strenuous routine. For example, if you want to start running but don’t run at all, you shouldn’t run a 5K right away. What else can help? This graphic explains it.

Article by Kellie Davis.